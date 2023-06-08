The Taylor Hawkins solo song Liam Gallagher loves most









When former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher showed up at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London, it didn’t seem like much of a stretch. Although Gallagher hadn’t officially collaborated with anyone in the Foo Fighters, he remains one of the most well-known figures in rock music. It seemed logical that Gallagher and Hawkins had crossed paths at some point.

“Dave Grohl is the most inspiring musician person on the PLANET today [sic],” Gallagher tweeted after the concerts. He went on to credit Grohl as his favourite musician in the US but acknowledged that not even Grohl could get an Oasis reunion off the ground.

“Not even the mighty Dave Grohl can get me and the squirt back together; bless him for trying,” Gallagher added. The Foo Fighters had previously recorded a cover version of Oasis’ ‘Lyla’, although it only exists as a bootleg and has yet to see an official release. After the tribute shows, Gallagher expressed his gratitude to Hawkins formally.

“He was a top lad and amazing musician, and it’s an absolute honour and privilege to open the show at Wembley,” Gallagher explained about his appearance in a later interview. “I still can’t quite believe this is actually fucking happening, him and his music will live forever.”

That bit of confirmation sealed the bond between Gallagher and Hawkins. But as it turned out, Gallagher was a fan even before anybody in the Foo Fighters had met him. While milling around backstage before their appearance at the 2017 Glastonbury Festival, Gallagher appeared in front of the Foos and dropped some unexpected fandom on Hawkins.

“You know my favourite moment of the whole night?” Dave Grohl told NME about the band’s 2017 Glastonbury set. “Five minutes before we go onstage, Liam fuckin’ Gallagher wanders in. He goes straight over to Taylor and says, ‘That fuckin’ song – ‘Range Rover Bitch’. Then he starts singing a song from Taylor’s solo record.”

‘Range Rover Bitch’ was one of the songs from Hawkins’ 2016 EP Kota, which he recorded entirely on his own. Hawkins made a video for the song as well, and it obviously was popular enough to reach Gallagher’s ears. After giving Hawkins some praise, Gallagher turned his attention to Grohl.

“Then he turns round to me and goes, ‘And your shit’s alright, too,'” Gallagher told Grohl. “Taylor had nerves about tonight because everyone made such a big deal about this show, but he walked onstage with the biggest fucking smile.”