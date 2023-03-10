Dave Grohl on Oasis: “The greatest rock band I’ve ever seen”









Dave Grohl has always remained a student of rock and roll. Since he was a boy learning how to play songs out of a Beatles songbook, Grohl always was on the search for the next band that would set his world on fire. While Grohl was starting the Foo Fighters following the tragic end of Nirvana, he began to develop a love for the Britpop explosion going on half a world away, and Oasis still occupy a special place in his heart.

When talking about his history with his peers, Grohl mentioned having nothing but love for Oasis. In an interview with XFM in 2014, the Foo Fighters singer said of the now-defunct band (via NME): “We all love Oasis. We’ve played shows with them before, where I look at them and think ‘That’s the greatest rock band I’ve ever seen in my life’”.

Since then, Grohl has played shows with Liam Gallagher, and also regularly shared his frustration about their refusal to patch things up for an Oasis reunion. In the same aforementioned interview, the former Nirvana drummer slammed the brothers for their decision to remain split up and said: “To know that they’re out there somewhere, but they won’t come together to do the thing that everybody would love so much. I’m like ‘you assholes’”.

The Gallaghers have never been shy about their disdain for each other though, with Liam always asking for Noel to get the band back together only for ‘The Chief’ to reiterate his lack of interest. In the years that followed, the Foo Fighters have been on much better terms with Liam, who has played on bills with the band and performed at the tribute concert for the late Taylor Hawkins in London.

When Noel heard about Grohl’s comments, he wasn’t shy about putting Grohl in his place either, remarking at a gig in San Diego: “Is anyone gonna sign that petition Dave Grohl wants to get together to get us back together? I hereby start a petition to break up the Foo Fighters. Anyone free can fucking sign it. If the fucking drummer from Nirvana wants to get Oasis back together, he can come up on-stage and suck my fucking dick anytime he likes”.

As the years went by, Hawkins also turned up the heat and brutally said Noel should just get “the good singer” back in his band. Grohl also showed his pride for Team Liam when he co-wrote the solo song, ‘Everything’s Electric’, and told NME, “It’s like putting a fucking quarter in a jukebox and just turning it up with that guy. It’s fucking great. Obviously, he’s an amazing singer, and he’s a fucking rock star. He is one of the few last remaining rock stars”.

Then again, Grohl might not have to wait long to see Oasis back in action. In the first patch of interviews for his latest alum Council Skies, Noel said that he would “never say never” to an Oasis reunion. While the Britpop legends getting together might still be a pipedream at this stage, Grohl is going to be one of the first people to see them if they announce a reunion.