Taylor Hawkins told friends he "couldn't do it anymore" prior to his death









A number of Taylor Hawkins’ friends and colleagues have been interviewed for a new Rolling Stone article detailing the late drummer’s final days. Some claim that he expressed hesitation and discomfort about the incredibly demanding tour schedule of Foo Fighters.

Among those interviewed were Peal Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, both of whom have said that had spoken with bandmate Dave Grohl about his concerns in the months leading up to his death in March.

In the article, Cameron explains: “He had a heart-to-heart with Dave and, yeah, he told me that he ‘couldn’t fucking do it anymore’—those were his words. So I guess they did come to some understanding, but it just seems like the touring schedule got even crazier after that.” However, a Foo Fighters representative told Rolling Stone that Hawkins didn’t raise the issue, arguing that there was “never a ‘heart-to-heart’—or any sort of meeting on this topic—with Dave and [Silva Artist Management].”

Elsewhere in the report, it has been claimed that Hawkins lost consciousness on a plane to Chicago. Again, Foo Fighters’ representative denied that the drummer passed out. According to Chad Smith: “He just said he was exhausted and collapsed, and they had to pump him full of IVs and stuff. He was dehydrated and all kinds of stuff.” Smith also claimed that Hawkins approached him later and said, “I can’t do it like this anymore.”

Smith added: “That was one of the straws that broke the camel’s back. After that, he had a real important heart-to-heart with Dave and the management. He said, ‘I can’t continue on this schedule, and so we’ve got to figure out something.'”

Hawkins died on March 25th, 2022. He was 50 years old at the time and was on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogotá, Colombia, ahead of a scheduled appearance at Festival Estéreo Picnic. Officials claimed that ten different substances were present in his system upon his death. However, the cause of death has not been confirmed.