Taron Egerton distances himself from James Bond role









Taron Egerton has put some distance between himself and a potential starring role in the upcoming James Bond film. In a new interview, the Kingsman and Rocketman actor explained that he isn’t interested in taking up the 007 mantel.

“I don’t think I’m the right choice for it,” Egerton told The Daily Telegraph. “You have to be consistently statuesque to be that guy. And that’s something that I am still striving for. I’ve always struggled with my weight.”

“[Playing James Bond] is a bit like being a brand ambassador as well as being an actor. And that could be really fun in microcosm, but I’m sure I read that [producer] Barbara Broccoli said that it’s a 15-year commitment,” Egerton added. “It’s sort of irrelevant how I feel about it, anyway, because I can tell you there have been zero phone calls.”

Egerton’s name has been one of many that have been floated as a potential replacement for Daniel Craig, who finished his stint as Bond in the 2021 film No Time To Die. The 26th film in the James Bond series is currently in development, although a new lead actor has yet to be announced.

Egerton is currently slated to appear in two films in 2023: the first is Tetris, featuring Egerton as Henk Rogers, the Dutch entrepreneur who acquired the rights to the titular video game; the second is Carry-On, a thriller featuring Egerton as an American TSA agent that is set to premiere on Netflix.

Other names that have been tied to a potential casting of James Bond have included Bullet Train actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Goulding, and long-time favourite Idris Elba. Both Taylor-Johnson and Elba have addressed their respective casting rumours in recent months.