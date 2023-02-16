Aaron Taylor-Johnson addresses James Bond rumours









The actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has responded to circulating rumours that he will be playing the next iteration of James Bond. Much speculation has occurred ever since Daniel Craig announced that he would be retiring from the famous 007 role, and Taylor-Johnson is one of many names that have been touted as a replacement.

Responding to the rumours, the actor told Vanity Fair, “It’s flattering. You can have something really positive [written about you], but you can also have something really negative that can circulate. You just want to stay in your lane.”

The Kick-Ass star admitted he felt it was imperative to “stay grounded, stay around the people that you love and love you back, and stay in that world…because the moment you start believing the shit people say about you, you’ve lost your fucking mind. You’ve lost it.”

Taylor-Johnson is not the only name to have come to the lips of those wondering who the next Bond will be; another is Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount. Bond producer Barbara Broccoli admitted that Laviscount “ticks all of the boxes”. A source close to Broccoli said: “He is a super talented actor, is extremely handsome and in the past 18 months has won lots of new fans since he joined Emily In Paris.”

They added: “Bond bosses are already saying how you can see him in the 007 tuxedo, how dapper and fitting to the role he will look. But, there is a sticking point, and that is Big Brother. Lucien appeared on the show at a time when his acting career was not as high-profile as it is now, but he was very popular then and has a fan base now which stretches generations. That is a dream for Barbara who is very taken with him.”

Until a new Bond is confirmed, it is likely that the rumours will continue to circulate.