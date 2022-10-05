10 alternative actors that would be perfect as the next James Bond









Marking the final film of his stint as the iconic James Bond, Daniel Craig bowed out as the fictional British spy in 2021s No Time to Die, his fifth and final outing as the character. Casino Royale became one of the most successful stylistic reboots in cinema history when it was released in 2006, kicking off Craig’s tenure as the character, leading the franchise through its weird, rambunctious adolescent transition and into something far more adult.

The early noughties were a time of significant change for Great Britain’s very best fictional spy. Inspired by the gritty, action thrillers that had preceded Craig’s 21st-century version of the character, Bond had gone from a soft, squishy caricature to one capable of genuine physical and psychological torment. Snappy, brutal set-pieces from films such as Paul Greengrass’ The Bourne Supremacy, as well as Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, had forced the character into a new cinematic reality that demanded 007 to be taken seriously.

The same is true decades later too, with the question as to why might replace Craig as Bond being a tightly contested battle. The likes of Idris Elba and Tom Hardy have been rumoured as favourites to take up the mantle as the next Bond, but with news that the next actor will be in their 30s, this has blown the casting door wide open. Take a look below at our picks to play the spy with the licence to kill, ranging from a few unlikely names to some inspired choices.

10 actors that would be great as the next James Bond:

Jamie Bell

Somewhat forgotten by the filmmaking establishment since his celebrated feature film debut in Billy Elliot, Jamie Bell remains an incredibly versatile actor, having worked with some of the industry’s greatest filmmakers since 2000. Working with Peter Jackson in 2005 for King Kong, Clint Eastwood in Flags of Our Fathers and Lars von Trier in the challenging drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, Bell has demonstrated time and time again that he’s a powerful acting presence.

Not foreign to the occasional action role, we don’t doubt that Bell would easily fit the bill to play 007. He’s got the grizzled chops, the acting experience and even fits into the desired age bracket.

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù was once an outside bet to take on the role of James Bond, but with each new project, he demonstrates why he would be utterly perfect as Britain’s greatest spy. Whilst he has appeared in several vital TV roles, three parts particularly prick our ears: his action-packed contributions to Gangs of London, his emotional delivery in the modern British horror His House and his thespian activities on stage during RSC’s Coriolanus.

Some of the greatest Bond actors of all time have had a mixture of physical capabilities and dramatic aplomb, with Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù looking like the perfect choice for the role.

Paapa Essiedu

Making movements mainly in the television industry, Paapa Essiedu has established himself as a titan of British acting with dominating performances in Gareth Evans’ Gangs of London and the Emmy award-nominated I May Destroy You.

Essiedu would make for a captivating James Bond with such a commanding presence when on screen, particularly considering his perfect age (31) and absorbing presence. Having worked across television, film and theatre, Essiedu is a classic English thespian, making him perfect for the suave sophistication of Ian Fleming’s iconic character. Having appeared in RSC’s Hamlet and King Lear, Essiedu is an established actor with substantial cinematic potential who could also make history as the first black actor to play the character.

Henry Golding

Coming out of nowhere in the mid-2010s, Henry Golding has gone on to capture the hearts of audiences and critics alike with his performances in such beloved modern films as Crazy Rich Asians and The Gentlemen. Working with Guy Ritchie in the latter, Golding had the chance to collaborate with the likes of Colin Farrell, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant on the film, helping him to flourish.

More recently, Golding worked on Snake Eyes and the Netflix release Persuasion. Seeing as he keeps cropping up in the most exciting places, we wonder if 007 will be his next role.

Nicholas Hoult

At this point, Nicholas Hoult is almost a vital figure of the British acting establishment, cutting his teeth in the cute flick About a Boy and the beloved teen drama Skins, where he would make a name for himself alongside Jack O’Connell, Daniel Kaluuya and Dev Patel. More recently, Hoult has become a truly versatile talent, giving fantastic performances in George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road, Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite and Mark Mylod’s The Menu.

Given that he is currently one of the best actors in the movie industry and is of the perfect age to depict Bond, why not give him a shot?

Lucien Laviscount

Having long been making his way up the ladder of the TV industry, appearing in Grange Hill, Skins and Waterloo Road in his youth, Laviscount has recently surged in the industry, largely thanks to his appearance on Netflix’s Emily in Paris. As well as the streaming service’s romance, he also impressed amid a middling cast in the 2017 horror movie The Bye Bye Man.

At 30 years old, Lucien Laviscount would be worthy of consideration for Bond, with the ability to play the character for many years.

Daniel Kaluuya

Steadily becoming a favourite of the industry, Daniel Kaluuya would be an inspired choice for the casting team behind James Bond for many reasons.

The Oscar-winning actor is a master of his craft, having dominated the screen in Judas and the Black Messiah, Jordan Peele’s pertinent social horror Get Out, as well as the stylish road movie Queen & Slim. Casting Kaluuya would be a savvy move, bringing an abundance of new followers to the James Bond franchise thanks to his considerable online following. Significantly, his casting would also make him the very first black actor to take on the role, marking an important milestone in the franchise’s history.

James Norton

For whatever reason, James Norton has become an actor of many villains, so if he doesn’t get the lead role, we hope he will one day play one of 007’s many villains. As it is, Norton has impressed with compelling performances in Happy Valley, McMafia and Black Mirror. Still, like many aforementioned names in this list, he is something of an unknown quantity in the realm of demanding action scenes.

We’d love to see what Norton could bring to the table for a slightly different take on Bond. If he could channel any of his villainous energy into an established action hero, we would be in for a treat.

Jack O’Connell

Currently, at the ripe age of 32, Jack O’Connell represents a realistic choice for the casting team behind the James Bond franchise, whilst his unique persona would bring a brand new direction to the films.

O’Connell made a name for himself as a British actor of the highest quality in his early career, portraying broken, rebellious characters in This Is England, Skins and Eden Lake. As his career has blossomed, this identity has matured into captivating performances in Starred Up, ’71 and Unbroken; his take on the 007 character would bring youthful, frenetic energy. Already embodying many of the stereotypical attributes of Bond, the casting of O’Connell wouldn’t even be a risky one; it would simply demonstrate a step in the right direction for the franchise.

Rege-Jean Page

Quickly becoming a hot favourite to take on the 007 codename, fans have been praising Rege-Jean Page ever since he was introduced to the Netflix series Bridgerton. Remarkably, despite his popularity, Page has only really taken on a handful of film roles along with middling TV drama appearances, most notably in Mortal Engines, Sylvie’s Love and The Gray Man.

With that being said, many actors have taken on the role without being so well known, in fact, it’s something of an essential requirement in being awarded the part.