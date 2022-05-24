Tame Impala and Stevie Nicks join the soundtrack for 'Elvis' biopic









The full list of bands and artists who will be joining the music of Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s brand new biopic, Elvis, has been revealed, with the likes of Tame Impala, Denzel Curry and Stevie Nicks all included.

Luhrmann has always focused heavily on the soundtracks of his movies, with his 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby with Leonardo DiCaprio, featuring pop hits from the likes of Jay-Z, Sia, will.i.am, Lana Del Ray, Beyoncé and many more.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Doja Cat had a new track in the film, titled ‘Vegas’, with the director revealing that Kacey Musgraves will be covering a version of ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ for the new biopic. As well as this, the biopic will also, of course, feature “original songs and recordings” by Elvis Aaron Presley, as well as from Eminem, CeeLo Green, Jack White and Diplo.

Currently showing at the Cannes Film Festival, the new film stars Austin Butler as the titular superstar, alongside Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge and Natasha Bassett, in a biopic that explores the life and career of one of the most influential American performers of all time. Analysed through the viewpoint of the complicated relationship between him and his manager, the story spans over 20 years and details his rapid rise to fame amid the backdrop of an increasingly evolving American culture.

Alongside popular modern releases such as Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick, admired directors are also making a return to Cannes, including David Cronenberg who is showing his new body horror Crimes of the Future, Hirokazu Kore-eda who returns with Broker and Park Chan-wook’s who is showing his film Decision to Leave.

Arriving in cinemas on June 24th, the soundtrack for Elvis will be released on the very same day as the film.