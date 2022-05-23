Eminem joins Pete Davidson for 'SNL' season finale









Pete Davidson is sadly leaving Saturday Night Live. During one of his last sketches, the comedian bought out Eminem to pay tribute to Lone Michaels, the show’s creator.

It was reported over the weekend that a number of long-featured stars including Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson are expected to leave SNL at the end of the current season.

The news comes after Michaels confessed that he expected season 47 to be a “year of change” for the show. In last night’s season finale, Davidson, McKinnon, Bryant and Mooney, all bid farewell to Studio 8H in their own unique way.

Davidson took his farewell as an opportunity to reflect on his first-ever episode of the show back in 2014, with the actor appearing in a segment alongside Colin Jost on the ‘Weekend Update’ desk. He later thanked SNL “for always having my back, for allowing me to work on myself and grow” and “for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was”.

The comedian also offered up a Cut For Time sketch in which he delivered an Eminem parody dedicated to his mentor Lorne Michaels. Using Deepfake technology, Davidson celebrated the legacy of the SNL creator, citing all of the past cast members who went on to become comedic mainstays thanks to Michaels.

All of this is happening much to the chagrin of the real Eminem, who eventually stops the audio, cuts off the video and approaches the comedian to say: “Please, stop. It’s really bad,” to which Davidson responds: “Honestly, we just do these because we love you so much, Marshall. They’re like a tribute, ya know?” Make sure you check out the sketch below.