Tame Impala reveal new 'The Slow Rush' deluxe box set with Lil Yachty remix









Tame Impala have revealed a new deluxe boxset of their album The Slow Rush, which was released back in 2020. In tandem with the announcement, the Australian band – fronted by Kevin Parker – have also shared a remix of the Lil Yachty track ‘Breathe Deeper’. In light of the remix, the rapper commented, “It was a pleasant surprise and honour to be a part of such an incredible song.”

The Slow Rush was initially released in February 2020, when the world was on the cusp of a worldwide lockdown. The album acted a the follow-up to Tame Impala’s critically acclaimed 2015 LP, Currents. Now, Kevin Parker and the band are set to release a deluxe boxset of The Slow Rush via Fiction Records on February 18th 2022.

The release – available in both physical and digital formats – will comprise of B-sides and remixes of tracks from the original The Slow Rush record. The physical version will be pressed into a twin set of transparent red LPs, with the jackets imprinted with alternate artwork. The boxset will also include a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar.

Both versions of the deluxe box set will feature two previously unheard B-sides, as well the pre-album single ‘Patience’ (original and remixed) and further remixes and extended versions of original tracks from the likes of Blood Orange and Four Tet. One such remix is of the Lil Yachty track ‘Breathe Deeper’ that you can listen to below.

“It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school, so it was a pleasant surprise and honour to be a part of such an incredible song,” Yachty said in a statement following the release of the ‘Breathe Deeper’ remix. Check out the full tracklist for The Slow Rush deluxe boxset below.

The Slow Rush deluxe box set:

Remixes 12” #1

A. ‘One More Year’ (NTS Extended Version)

B1. ‘Patience’ (Maurice Fulton Remix)

B2. ‘Patience’ (Original)

Remixes 12” #2

A. ‘Is It True’ (Four Tet Remix)

B1. ‘Breathe Deeper’ (Lil Yachty Remix)

B2. ‘Borderline’ (Blood Orange Remix)

B-sides

A: ‘The Boat I Row’

B: ‘No Choices’

‘The Slow Rush’ LP 1:

Side A

1. ‘One More Year’

2. ‘Instant Destiny’

3. ‘Borderline’

Side B

1. ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’

2. ‘Breathe Deeper’

3. ‘Tomorrow’s Dust’

‘The Slow Rush’ LP 2:

Side C

1. ‘On Track’

2. ‘Lost In Yesterday’

3. ‘Is It True’

Side D

1. ‘It Might Be Time’

2. ‘Glimmer’

3. ‘One More Hour’

