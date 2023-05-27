Tame Impala share previously unheard tracks from ‘Lonerism’ anniversary boxset









Ahead of the release of a Lonerism 10th anniversary boxset, Tame Impala have shared two previously unheard tracks from the recording sessions.

The two unreleased demos are titled ‘Retina Show’ and ‘Sidetracked Soundtrack’, both of which exhibit the psychedelic leanings of Kevin Parker and his band during the Lonerism period. They are both set to be included on the forthcoming anniversary release.

Back in October, Kevin Parker wrote on Instagram: “[It’s] difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music. In a way it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of Innerspeaker I had this new sense of purpose… calling… whatever you want to call it.”

He added: “I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”

The record was originally released on October 5th, 2012, by Modular Records, marking the second time Tame Impala put out a full-length studio album. It was critically acclaimed and helped to launch the Australian band to new heights.

You can check out the two newly released tracks below.