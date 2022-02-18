Tame Impala release B-side 'The Boat I Row'









Tame Impala - 'The Boat I Row' 6.9

Aussie legends Tame Impala have released the deluxe edition of their 2020 album, The Slow Rush. This updated version features the previously unreleased B-side ‘The Boat I Row’.

A chilled out pop number, it’s another piece of 1980s-style pop that Kevin Parker has made his own over the past few years. A slow burner, ‘The Boat I Row’, is marked by an earworm of a vocal melody, and Parker’s stellar production. It’s strange to think that the track didn’t make it onto the album, as it is much stronger than some of the album tracks on The Slow Rush.

The track is one of two new tracks that will feature on the new version of the album, alongside ‘No Choice’, which was released in December. It also features a remix of ‘Breathe Deeper’ that features Lil Yachty, as well as album cuts remixed by Four Tet, Blood Orange and more.

Earlier this month, Kevin Parker suggested that the band’s next album will be arriving “sooner than what has been the pattern for me”. This indicates that a new Tame Impala album could be around the corner, and not in a few years, as is the norm for the band.

“Tame Impala is always in my mind, always there, so I wanna do [another album] soon,” Parker told the Sydney Morning Herald. He explained that while there are “more dimensions to me making music” than previously, the band “will always be something more special to me than anything else and the thing I put the most love into”.

Back in December, Tame Impala sent fans into a frenzy when they revealed that they will be touring later this year, including dates in the US and Australia. In addition to this, the band will be performing at some of Europe’s best love festivals, including Primavera Sound, Rock en Seine, All Points East and more.

Listen to ‘The Boat I Row’ below.