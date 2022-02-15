Kevin Parker suggests new Tame Impala album is on the way









Tame Impala fans rejoice: Kevin Parker has revealed that the psych outfit’s new record will be coming soon rather than later and that fans won’t have to wait the full five years that existed between 2015’s Currents and 2020 effort The Slow Rush.

When Parker spoke to the Sydney Morning Herald, he implied that he is already working on a new Tame Impala album, noting that the new record will be “done sooner than what has been the pattern for me”.

The musician and producer still spends his days writing and recording in his studio in Fremantle, Western Australia, and it seems like he’s accumulated a good amount of material over the last two years. “I’m always making music, that’s kind of all I know how to do,” he confessed. “I’m just here in the studio by myself. There could be an apocalypse going on outside, and it probably wouldn’t affect it.”

Later in the interview, Parker went on to say that his work with Tame Impala is “always in my mind, always there, so I wanna do [another album] soon”. He also noted that while his career has expanded over the last ten years and that there are “more dimensions to me making music” than there were, the Impala project “will always be something more special to me than anything else and the thing I put the most love into”.

Tame Impala released their fourth studio album The Slow Rush in February 2020, after releasing lead singles ‘Borderline’, ‘Lost In Yesterday’, and ‘Breathe Deeper’. In October 2021, Parker and the gang announced a deluxe edition of the album, which includes a handful of remixes by the likes of Four Tet, Blood Orange, and Lil Yachty. The record is set to drop Friday, February 18th.

Tame Impala also recently revealed a 2022 world tour, which will see the group headline shows in Australia and the US, before they head over to Europe to take on festival slots at Primavera, All Points East, and Rock en Seine.