Tame Impala reportedly working on a new track with Diana Ross







Kevin Parker’s career to date has certainly hinted that he is open to a leftfield collaboration or two, and that ethos has been furthered once more as his band Tame Impala look to team up with Diana Ross.

The classic soul diva is set to release a new record called Thank You which will be her first for over two decades and it would seem she turned to the current crop of indie talent for assistance with it.

Penned during lockdown, the likes of Jack Antonoff, Jimmy Napes and Tayla Parx all featuring with songwriting credits on the 77-year-old ‘I’m Coming Out’ singers LP.

In a statement released to The Sun, a representative declared: “Diana might be 77 but she is determined to push musical boundaries and challenge herself.”

Adding: “She loves reinvention and melting genres together. She’s really excited to work with Tame Impala and is ecstatic with the track – she can’t wait for fans to hear it.”

Decca Records also previously announced a statement from Ross, reading: “This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time.”

You can check out the title track form the forthcoming LP below.

Comments