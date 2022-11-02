Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew announce 2023 tour dates









Core Talking Heads guitarist Jerry Harrison will once again join forces with Adrian Belew, who briefly joined the band in the 1980s, to embark on a Remain In Light celebratory tour across North America in 2023.

The 19-date run will begin in February and includes visits to Colorado, Oklahoma, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston and more. The supporting act for the tour will be Cool Cool Cool, which consists of former members of the disbanded New York group Turkuaz. The full schedule can be seen below, and tickets will be sold from Friday, November 4th.

The sets look to celebrate Talking Heads’ 1980 masterpiece Remain In Light, and as well as a scattering of accompanying classics, the band will perform the whole album on each tour date. The pair previously toured with Turkuaz in 2020 to celebrate Remain In Light’s 40th anniversary, and now they’re back by popular demand.

“Remain In Light is a high point in my career,” Harrison said in a statement alongside the new announcement. “Adrian and I had often discussed the magic of the 1980 tour and the sheer joy it brought to audiences.”

In his own statement, Belew described the forthcoming tour as a “joyful show of Talking Heads songs you know and love performed by a hot, eleven-piece ensemble including Jerry and me”. He added: “You can’t help but dance and go home with a happy smile on your face.”

The 1980 classic marked the maturation of Talking Heads’ early funk-infused post-punk sound and was the final album of a trio in collaboration with Brian Eno. The mouth-watering tracklist includes ‘Once In A Lifetime’, ‘Houses In Motion’, ‘Crosseyed and Painless’, ‘The Great Curve’ and ‘Born Under Punches’.

Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew’s 2023 Remain In Light tour dates:

February

Thursday 16th – Denver CO, Ogden Theatre

Friday 17th – Boulder CO, Boulder Theater

Saturday 18th – Beaver Creek CO, Vilar Performing Arts Center

Tuesday 21st – Oklahoma City OK, Tower Theatre

Wednesday 22nd – St. Louis MO, Factory

Friday 24th – Minneapolis MN, First Avenue

Saturday 25th – Chicago IL, Vic Theatre

Sunday 26th – Indianapolis IN, Egyptian Room

Monday 27th – Akron OH, Goodyear Theater

Tuesday 28th – Buffalo NY, Town Ballroom

March

Thursday 2nd – Toronto ON, Danforth Music Hall

Friday 3rd – Pittsburgh PA, Roxian Theatre

Saturday 4th – Baltimore MD, Rams Head Live

Sunday 5th – Sayreville NJ, Starland Ballroom

Tuesday 7th – Philadelphia PA, Keswick Theatre

Wednesday 8th – Albany NY, Empire Live

Thursday 9th – New York NY, Sony Hall

Friday 10th– Boston MA, House of Blues

Saturday 11th – New Haven CT, College Street Music Hall