Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison joins New Originals for first single ‘Wasteland’

Dave Brandwein of disbanded New York funk group Turkuaz has brought in the force of Talking Heads’ Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew for his new project, New Originals, as they release their first single.

New Originals is a collaborative project started by Dave and Rob O’Block, who produced some of the final Turkuaz music. Recorded interstate during the pandemic, the result is a danceable, powerful collaboration with a hint of magic from local legends Talking Heads.

The brand new single, ‘Wasteland’, is set for release tomorrow and brings together the collaborative forces of former Talking Head Jerry Harrison, Adrian Belew, who has worked with Talking Heads, David Bowie, King Crimson and Nine Inch Nails, and Daru Jones a frequent Jack White collaborator.

What results is a thumping funky number with a distorted bassline reminiscent of David Bowie’s ‘Fashion’ and Harrison’s characteristic choppy guitar riffs. Meanwhile, Brandwein gives the track modern flavourings with his vibrant, electric vocals. In the latter half of the track, Harrison’s unique stylings bring abstract energy akin to ‘The Great Curve’. You can access the track via the exclusive pre-save link here.

“It seemed time for a new energy that could reflect more of the edge and darkness in my lyrics, and in the state of the world,” explains Brandwein discussing ‘Wasteland’ and the exciting new project.

“I’m just discovering who I am as an adult, sober, not in a relationship or part of a band, living on my own,” he continued in a press statement. “I’m in a period of rediscovery, which is admittedly terrifying… I am taking this as an opportunity to figure it out. Having all this music come out after this time is kind of like a purging of all these things that made me who I was before and figuring out what the next phase holds.”

Concurrently, Brandwein is debuting a new single for a secondary project, Band For Sale, which reflects his earlier influences such as The Beatles, Paul Simon and Jackson Brown. Band For Sale’s first single, ‘The Urge’, is also due to drop tomorrow.

Listen to New Originals’ ‘Wasteland’ below.