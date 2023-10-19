Taking Back Sunday to reissue two classic albums









Long Island’s alt-rockers Taking Back Sunday are set to unveil their latest album, 152, on October 27th. In celebration of the new material, the band have returned to their roots to reissue two classic albums: 2004’s Where You Want To Be and 2006’s Louder Now.

Exclusive vinyl editions of these albums are available for purchase now, with Where You Want To Be pressed on yellow splatter vinyl and Louder Now on opaque aqua vinyl, each edition limited to just 500 copies.

Budding collectors can scoop a hat trick next week, with the forthcoming album also available on limited edition white/blue splatter vinyl.

The 2000s essentials, Where You Want To Be and Louder Now, were created with the lineup featuring Adam Lazzara as the lead vocalist, Fred Mascherino on guitar and secondary vocals, Eddie Reyes on guitar, Matt Rubano on bass, and Mark O’Connell on drums.

Following the 2002 debut album, Tell All Your Friends, these two formative albums marked the band’s major breakthrough and hose some of the group’s most beloved songs, including ‘A Decade Under the Influence’ and ‘This Photograph Is Proof (I Know You Know)’ ‘MakeDamnSure’, ‘Liar (It Takes One to Know One)’.

Meanwhile, Taking Back Sunday are gearing up for a run of intimate release shows to celebrate 152. The short tour includes stops in Los Angeles on November 6th, Nashville on November 9th, and New York City on November 13th.

Listen to ‘A Decade Under the Influence’ by Taking Back Sunday below.