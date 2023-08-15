Taking Back Sunday play surprise show on Long Island









Over the weekend, Taking Back Sunday played a surprise show in a friend’s backyard on Long Island, the day after the band headlined at Four Chord Music Festival in Western Pennsylvania.

The group delivered an energetic performance at the Smith brothers backyard on Long Island, marking a homecoming for the band who hail from there.

Fans on social media called the event “unreal”, with one adding that “only on Long Island can the stuff of dreams happen”. When asked whether they’ll be booking backyard shows now, the band responded a cryptic: “Just through that one friend”.

The day before, at Four Chord Music Festival, the band had endured a long weather-related delay as tornado threats in the area impacted the show. Once things were underway again, they played a special acoustic set.

On Instagram, the band thanked fans who waited and “sang along despite the crazy weather” and added: “We got to debut the acoustic version of ‘The One’ and we had a lot of fun”.

This comes during a great chapter for the band, who returned with their single ‘The One’ this past June. They have already wrapped the bulk of their tour, but some tickets remain for the rest of 2023.

Last year, the band also celebrated the 20th anniversary of their 2002 debut Tell All Your Friends with a special deluxe reissue. This was released on various formats and featured previously unreleased tracks alongside hits such as ‘Cute Without The ‘E’ (Cut From The Team)’ and ‘Great Romances Of The 20th Century’. Fans could also get their hands on a deluxe, 2-LP vinyl set, which was released in a selection of limited edition colour pressings.

See more Just saw Taking Back Sunday in a backyard.



Only on Long Island can the stuff of dreams happen, you just had to be there pic.twitter.com/rIfgMcPYME — Sal (@thiskidvibes) August 14, 2023