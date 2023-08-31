Taking Back Sunday announce their first new album in seven years









Long Island alt-rockers Taking Back Sunday have announced that their new album, 152, is set to be released on Friday, October 27th. The record will be their eighth album and their first studio LP since the release of Tidal Wave in 2016.

The band shared their aims for the new record, stating: “Our hope is that you’re able to find a little bit of yourself in this new collection of songs, because you’re not alone, and neither are we.”

Taking Back Sunday drummer Mark O’Connell suggests that this goal shaped the album’s production, sharing, “When we’re writing songs, the one thing we ask ourselves, ‘Is it capable of making people feel something?’ You try to make people feel emotion. That’s the one goal we went in with, and we think we did it.”

Lead vocalist Adam Lazzara also commented on the process of making 152, recalling: “You would think after 20 years, we knew what each other is going to do. But there were so many times making this record where I heard the initial idea and thought I knew where it would go, but then I was super surprised.”

The album announcement is coupled with the release of a new single, ‘S’old’, which is available to stream now.

The track is accompanied by a music video directed by DJay Brawner, which features the band playing a surprise set in a friend’s back garden. The description states: “Little bit of where we’ve been, little bit of where we’re headed, mix them together and what you get is pure light.”

Watch the music video for ‘S’old’ below.