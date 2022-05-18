Taika Waititi’s secret Star Wars film will be the next franchise instalment









LucasFilm president Kathleen Kennedy has covertly hinted at the future development of the Star Wars franchise with Taika Waititi’s secretive project set to be next in line.

Waititi became affiliated with the franchise after he directed an episode of The Mandalorian. Since then, it would seem that he has teamed up with Krysty Wilson-Cairns – the writer behind 1917 – for the latest Star Wars screenplay.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kennedy hesitantly began: “Rian [Johnson] has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies.”

Thus, The Last Jedi’s-directors projects have been placed on the back burner for now until his schedule is freed up. In the interim, Waititi will take the reins for a film that is being kept under lock and key but is part of the storytelling “road map”.

Thereafter, Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins should be released a little further down the line as the franchise looks to continue its “persistent storytelling”.

As for Waititi’s film, nothing has been mentioned other than the fact he is working with Wilson-Cairns and that the film is far enough down the line that they can confirm it will be the next to arrive from the galaxy far, far, away.

