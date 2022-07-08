Taika Waititi explains how 'Stranger Things' has "ruined Kate Bush"









The Marvel Cinematic Universe clearly has its favourites, with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor being the only superhero to be handed four solo movies, the most recent of which being Thor: Love and Thunder.

Directed by the New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi, the new film reunites Thor with the filmmaker’s familiar wacky humour, with the story seeing the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) Thor’s ex-girlfriend who engages in a strange love triangle with the lead character and his hammer, Mjölnir.

Having long been a fan of combining superhero mayhem with pop-music classics, previously using ‘Immigrant Song’ by Led Zeppelin in Thor: Ragnarok, the director talked with NME about his original intention to use the music of Kate Bush in his new film, only for Stranger Things to get their first.

Asked about the use of Kate Bush in the Netflix show, Waititi responded with venom, stating, “You mean how they ruined Kate Bush? I love that show, but as someone who feels a real ownership of Kate Bush music… I’m really annoyed!”.

As a long-time fan of the artist, Waititi added, “I’ve become one of those old arseholes who’s like: ‘These kids never listened to Kate Bush, they’ve heard one song on a TV show! They don’t know Kate Bush! I know Kate Bush!’”.

Continuing in their discussion, the publication commented that Christian Bale had reported that a Kate Bush dance scene had originally been in the script for the new film. “Before Stranger Things! Yeah, there were a bunch of Kate Bush songs I wanted to have in there,” the director commented, before clarifying the tunes in question, “We were gonna have ‘This Woman’s Work’, which was gonna be great for [a scene with] Natalie Portman’s character. There was actually gonna be a lot of ABBA in the film as well”.

Though Waititi isn’t best pleased with how Stranger Things “ruined Kate Bush”, he was able to cram several other musicians into his new film, including the music of Guns N’ Roses, Enya and Ginger Johnson.

