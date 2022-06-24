Taika Waititi admits taking abandoned timber from 'The Hobbit' set









In the midst of a press tour for his latest Marvel movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititi revealed that the crew from his 2014 movie What We Do in the Shadows stole timber from the set of the fantasy movie The Hobbit after Peter Jackson’s film had wrapped.

Speaking on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Waititi recalled the entertaining story, detailing how his crew dismantled a green screen from Jackson’s set among other materials.

“When I did What We Do in the Shadows, when Jemaine and I were shooting that, we didn’t have much money to do that film, and The Hobbit had just wrapped,” the filmmaker discussed, taking audiences back to his 2014 comedy that satirised vampire movies.

Working on a strict budget, Waititi and his crew resorted to desperate measures, adding, “So our production designer… in the dead of night, took his crew to The Hobbit studios and stole all of the dismantled, broken-down green screens and took all of the timber, and we built a house”.

Fascinatingly, the director further revealed, “The house in What We Do in the Shadows is built out of The Hobbit’s green screen…And I have never talked to Peter Jackson about this. I don’t know if he knows. I like telling it at parties, that story, but I don’t know if he actually knows”.

Filmed on a meagre budget of $1.6 million, What We Do in the Shadows is considered a modern comedy classic, telling the story of a group of vampires who all house-share under the same roof.

Starring the likes of Jemaine Clement, Rhys Darby, Cori Gonzalez Macuer, Ben Fransham and many more, take a look at the trailer for Waititi’s successful horror satire, below.