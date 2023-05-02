Taika Waititi set to direct movie adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘Klara and The Sun’









Taika Waititi is set to direct the movie adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s novel Klara and The Sun for Sony’s 3000 Pictures productions.

The novel comes with the following official synopsis: “From her place in the store, Klara, an Artificial Friend with outstanding observational qualities, watches carefully the behaviour of those who come in to browse and of those who pass in the street outside.”

Continuing: “She remains hopeful a customer will soon choose her, but when the possibility emerges that her circumstances may change for ever, Klara is warned not to invest too much in the promises of humans.”

Concluding: “In Klara and the Sun, Kazuo Ishiguro looks at our rapidly changing modern world through the eyes of an unforgettable narrator to explore a fundamental question: what does it mean to love?”

Deadline reported that Dahvi Waller is penning the original draft of the screenplay with Sony seeking the Jojo Rabbit director to helm the project. Garrett Basch is also set to take on production duties.

Currently, the project is just in pre-production and the script still appears to be incomplete. However, 3000 Pictures are reportedly keen to get the project confirmed quickly so that it can fit into Waititi’s busy filming schedule.