Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’ to hit cinemas four years after shooting began









The release of Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins has been pushed back yet again. The film will now open in theatres closer to Thanksgiving 2023. Principal photography began in 2019, so its release comes a full four years after the camera started rolling.

Based on the 2014 British documentary of the same name, Next Goal Wins is an underdog sports comedy focusing on the national football team of Samoa and their coach, Thomas Rongen, as they break out of their losing streak to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

The film was initially set to hit cinemas in April 2023. However, following Armie Hammer’s exit – the actor was accused of multiple counts of sexual assault – it had to undergo numerous reshoots. Will Arnett replaced Hammer as a soccer executive working at the Football Federation.

Searchlight has now announced that the soccer comedy has been pushed back from September 22nd to November 17th this year. The much-delayed film stars Michael Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Oscar Kightley and Lehi Falepapalangi, among others.