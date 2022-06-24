Taika Waititi confirms 'Next Goal Wins' will be released in 2022









Soon to release his latest Marvel venture, Thor: Love and Thunder, at the start of July, filmmaker Taika Waititi has discussed the completion of his other project, Next Goal Wins, which has long been scheduled to hit theatres.

Adapted from the 2014 documentary of the same name, Waititi’s forthcoming film tells the story of the national football team American Samoa, who suffered the worst loss in the history of the world cup, losing to Australia 31-0 in a qualifying round in 2001.

Starring the likes of Micheal Fassbender, Elisabeth Moss, Rhys Darby, Will Arnett and more, Waititi spoke about the new movie in a recent conversation with Vanity Fair’s Little Gold Men podcast, revealing that he almost totally forgot about the project. “I was doing Thor, I was also editing my soccer movie that everyone forgot about— including myself,” the director told the podcast, adding, “I was like, ‘Oh, that’s right, I was making a soccer movie,’ and there was a year where I didn’t even watch that film and it just sat on ice”.

Continuing, he stated, “It shot just before the pandemic…Like November 2019, and then… It’s been over two years. It’s never happened to me, it’s crazy. And it’s finished and it’s good! We’ve been testing it and people love the film”.

Confirming that the film would be released later in 2022, this means that fans of Taika Waititi will be treated to two films by the celebrated filmmaker this year.

As for why the film was delayed in the first place, this is likely due to the fact that Armie Hammer, who has recently been accused of sexual misconduct, was originally cast in the film, only for Will Arnett to replace him in the same role.

For a taste of what’s to come from Waititi’s sports movie, check out the trailer for the original 2014 documentary about the football team, below.