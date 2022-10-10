T.J. Miller doesn't want to work with Ryan Reynolds again









T.J. Miller, the star of popular projects such as Silicon Valley and Deadpool, has declared that he won’t collaborate with Ryan Reynolds on his upcoming sequel to Deadpool 2. According to Miller, Reynolds is an “insecure dude” who made things awkward for the actor on the set of the last Deadpool film.

In an episode of the Adam Corolla Show, Miller claimed that his feelings about Reynolds are negative, but they might change with time. The actor said: “Would I work with him again? No, I would not work with him again. But I’ve said that about Michael Bay, and now we’re friends, and I would work with him again. But I think Michael Bay is different.”

Miller revealed that he had a great time with Reynolds on the first Deadpool film, but the success of the first entry in the series changed Reynolds. The actor opened up about an awkward moment on the set of the sequel where Reynolds made condescending comments about Miller’s talents.

“We had a really weird moment on Deadpool where he said, ‘Let’s do one more take.’ And then as the character, he was horrifically mean to me as if I’m Weasel,” Miller added. “So he was like, ‘You know what’s great about you, Weasel? You’re not the star, but you do just enough exposition so that it’s funny, and then we can leave and get back to the real movie.'”

Miller declared that he wouldn’t have starred in Deadpool 3 even if they had paid him double. The actor commented: “I think he should make a Deadpool 3 and continue to make movies. I just think he doesn’t like me, and I thought it was weird how he expressed that. I’m at a place in my life where I don’t need to do Deadpool 3.“

Watch the teaser for Deadpool 3 below.