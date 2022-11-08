System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus to headline Sick New World Festival debut









System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus are among the names announced as headliners for the debut of Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas, US. The one-day event, which looks to celebrate nu-metal, heavy-rock, industrial and experimental acts as well as up-and-coming artists, will be held on May 13th, 2023, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Nevada.

Joining the aforementioned headliners are Papa Roach, Evanescence, Turnstile, Hoobastank, Coal Chamber, the reunited Flyleaf with original singer Lacey Sturm, Ministry, Melvins and many more exciting acts, young and old. Death Grips have also booked to join with a triumphant return to the road. The band hasn’t performed live together in over three years.

Sisters Of Mercy, Filter, 100 gecs, HEALTH, Machine Girl, Killing Joke, Placebo, Cradle Of Filth, Body Count, and She Wants Revenge also feature on the star-studded lineup.

If you’ve seen anything you like on the lineup and can make it to Las Vegas next March, you can sign up for the ticket pre-sale from this Friday, November 11th, at 10am PT (6pm GMT). All general sale tickets will be available from 2pm PT (10pm GMT) via the festival website on the same day.

The GA, GA+ and VIP tickets cost $24.99, $419.99 and $519.99, respectively. Also available via the festival’s website are VIP cabanas that can be claimed by guests over 21 years old. Hotel packages starting at $489 are also available.

News of the nostalgia-orientated festival comes following the inaugural When We Were Young, which welcomed emo and pop-punk bands in Las Vegas last month.

Turnstile

The Sisters of Mercy

Papa Roach

Death Grips

Flyleaf

Mr. Bungle

Placebo

Ministry

Skinny Puppy

100 gecs

She Wants Revenge

Coal Chamber

KMFDM

Killing Joke

Spiritbox

SoulflySevendust

P.O.D. Hoobastank

Kittie

Alien Ant Farm

Fever 333

HEALTH

Ho99o9

Filter

Lacuna Coil

Melvins

Failure

Stabbing Westward

Cold

Cradle of Filth

Body Count

The Birthday Massacre

Orgy

Monster Magent

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

Loathe

Fiddlehead

Narrow Head

Scowl

