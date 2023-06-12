Sylvester Stallone says Arnold Schwarzenegger “was superior”









The action star Sylvester Stallone has come out in support of his Expendables 2 co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger, calling his fellow Hollywood juggernaut “superior”.

Interviewed as part of the Netflix docuseries Arnold, Stallone recalled his former rivalry with The Terminator star, giving him credit for his prominence during the late 20th century. “The ’80s was a very interesting time because the definitive ‘action guy’ had not really been formed yet,” Stallone stated, “Up until that time, action was a car chase like Bullitt or The French Connection, and a film all about intellect and innuendo and verbal this and verbal that”.

As for the moment things changed, Stallone recalls that the action genre began to turn in 1982, saying: “You actually relied upon your body to tell the story. Dialogue was not necessary. I saw that there was an opportunity, ’cause no one else was doing this… except some other guy from Austria, who doesn’t need to say much”.

In the years following the release of The Terminator in 1984 and the emergence of the Austrian bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Stallone “became incredibly competitive”.

Though, decades later, Stallone humbly concedes defeat to Schwarzenegger, stating: “He was superior. He just had all the answers. He had the body. He had the strength. That was his character…“I had to get my ass kicked constantly, whereas Arnold, he never got hurt much…And I’m going, ‘Arnold, you could go out and fight a dragon and you’d come back with a Band-Aid’”.

