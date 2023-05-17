Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals he’s “done” with ‘The Terminator’









The celebrated action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he’s “done” with his most famous cinematic role, The Terminator.

Starring as the cyborg character in James Cameron’s 1984 classic The Terminator, as well as four sequels, the most recent of which being 2019’s Terminator: Dark Fate, Schwarzenegger is known as one of the most iconic Hollywood action heroes. Speaking about his time in the current series, the actor states in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “The franchise is not done. I’m done. I got the message loud and clear that the world wants to move on with a different theme when it comes to The Terminator”.

Continuing, the actor adds: “Someone has to come up with a great idea. The Terminator was largely responsible for my success, so I always would look at it very fondly. The first three movies were great. Number four [Salvation] I was not in because I was governor. Then five [Genisys] and six [Dark Fate] didn’t close the deal as far as I’m concerned. We knew that ahead of time because they were just not well written”.

Later in the interview, Schwarzenegger revealed the origins of his “I’ll be back” line, recalling: “Jim Cameron and I were debating how to say the line because I was not comfortable with saying ‘I’ll’…So they set it up, and I say: ‘(Flatly) I’ll be back … (cheerful) I’ll be back! … (guttural) I’ll beeee baaaack …’ It sounded stupid”.