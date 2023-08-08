Sylvester Stallone Netflix documentary to close Toronto Film Festival









The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is set to conclude with a bang this year, showcasing the career-spanning documentary of the legendary Hollywood action figure Sylvester Stallone.

Aptly titled Sly, the documentary will premiere on September 16th at the iconic Roy Thomson Hall. Anticipation is already building for the film, which offers viewers an in-depth look at Stallone’s illustrious journey from Rocky to Rambo and beyond.

Interestingly, Sly isn’t bound by the typical SAG-AFTRA TV and theatrical agreements, despite being a Netflix original. This raises the possibility of Stallone himself gracing Toronto’s red carpet, though confirmation of his attendance remains pending, especially in the light of the ongoing actors’ strike.

Netflix seems to have developed an affinity for profiling old Hollywood giants. Sly comes hot on the heels of Arnold, Netflix’s three-part episodic documentary about Stallone’s contemporary, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Behind the lens for Sly is director Thom Zimny, notable for his work on Springsteen on Broadway. Zimny guides viewers through Stallone’s ascendancy in Hollywood, particularly highlighting his acclaimed role in the beloved Rocky.

Stallone’s rich filmography also features hits like Destruction Man, Cliffhanger, and Creed, the latter fetching him an Academy Award nod in 2016.

As the festival gears up for its 48th edition from September 7th to September 17th, cinephiles also eagerly await its opening feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s new Studio Ghibli film, The Boy and the Heron, about which there has been no marketing material save for a single poster.