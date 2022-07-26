Sylvan Esso announces new album 'No Rules Sandy'









Sylvan Esso - 'Didn't Care' 7.7

Fresh off a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival this past weekend, American electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso have announced the details for their upcoming fourth studio album, No Rules Sandy.

The LP will be the band’s first since 2020’s Free Love and will drop relatively soon in the early weeks of August. In a statement, singer Amelia Meath says that the new album “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mould, just happily being our freak selves.”

Of course, if you happened to catch the band at the Newport Folk Festival, then you already know what the album sounds like. That’s because Sylvan Esso performed the whole damn thing at their surprise show. If you didn’t catch that but happen to be in either Brooklyn or Los Angeles over the next two weeks, you can catch preview performances of the new LP at Pioneer Works in New York on July 27th and Gold Diggers in California on August 4th.

For the rest of us, today we’re seeing the release of the first new preview of the upcoming LP in the form of the single ‘Didn’t Care’. Bright, blippy, and infectiously sugar-coated, the new track is perfectly within the band’s synth-pop sweet spot. Pulsating with insatiable rhythm, ‘Didn’t Care’ even fits in a brief bass breakdown, which will always score top mark from me.

The new track comes on the heels of the band’s recent singles ‘Your Reality’ and ‘Sunburn’, both of which will also appear on No Rules Sandy. All in all, the tracks feel very summery and wonderfully breezy, making Sylvan Esso the perfect provider of some serious sunshine pop for the hottest months of the year.

Check out the audio for ‘Didn’t Care’, plus the tracklisting for No Rules Sandy, down below. No Rules Sandy is set for an August 12th release.

No Rules Sandy tracklisting:

1. ‘Moving’

2. ‘Look at Me’

3. ‘(Bad Fills)’

4. ‘Echo Party’

5. ‘How Did You Know’

6. ‘(Betty’s, May 4, 2022)’

7. ‘Didn’t Care’

8. ‘(Vegas // Dad)’

9. ‘Your Reality’

10. ‘(#1vm)’

11. ‘Cloud Walker’

12. ‘Sunburn’

13. ‘(?)’

14. ‘Alarm’

15. ‘(No Rules Sandy)’

16. ‘Coming Back to You’