Sydney Sweeney and more audition for Madonna biopic









Whilst any old actor can fill the role of a generic action hero, one of the biggest dilemmas in casting comes when a production company must find a performer to fill the role of an influential cultural icon. Rami Malek did well to fill the boots of Freddy Mercury and so too did Taron Egerton to play Elton John, though, with a Madonna biopic on the way, the race is on for who will play the Queen of Pop.

Recent reports have revealed that the Euphoria stars Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira have both auditioned for the part as well as Julia Garner, well known for her role in Netflix’s Ozark. With Florence Pugh having been linked to the part for quite some time, it seems as though the actor’s busy schedule has kept her from the project, leaving the coveted role open to any and all hopeful performers.

Writing the script for the yet-untitled biopic alongside Diablo Cody, known for her work on Juno and Jennifer’s Body, Madonna is taking a leading role on the project to make sure the film is delivered in her vision.

In a statement about the film, the Queen of Pop stated, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world”.

With the season finale of HBO’s Euphoria having only just aired, it is likely that Sydney Sweeney and Barbie Ferreira are currently lead favourites to take the role due to their powerful status in current pop culture.

That said, Garner is far from out of the running, with her role as a real-life scammer in Netflix’s Inventing Anna proving that she is more than capable of taking on this mammoth role too.