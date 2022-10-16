A new Syd Barrett documentary, ‘Have You Got It Yet?’, is on the way









The life and times of former Pink Floyd frontman, Syd Barrett, are some of the most fabled in rock ‘n’ roll history. Now, a new documentary looks to lift the lid on the mysterious figure with the forthcoming Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd.

As the founder and frontman of Pink Floyd, Barrett became a seminal star in the 1960s before drugs forced him to withdraw from the limelight and after a few manic episodes, he began to live a reclusive lifestyle. Myth and mishap subsumed his legacy, but the documentary looks to illuminate that.

The documentary was helmed by Roddy Bogaawa and the late Hipgnosis founder Storm Thorgerson whose company was responsible for iconic album artwork like Dark Side of the Moon.

After he passed away in 2013, the project was paused before Bogawa picked up where he left off and finished the documentary. It stars interviews with Nick Mason and David Gilmour as well as Barrett’s family and friends and the fellow musicians who admired him.

Bogawa has said: “The film is not only a portrait of one of the most iconic cult figures in music through the lens and memories of his bandmates, lovers, friends, and musicians but also a look back at a group of friends growing up in the mid-sixties and their idealism, ambitions, hopes and dreams during such an amazing cultural moment.”

As of yet, no release date has been confirmed, however, with the press release being shared, you can expect further news very soon.

