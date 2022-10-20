SXSW 2023 reveals initial lineup









From March 13-18, 2023, SXSW Music Festival will return to Austin for its 37th annual event. If you’ve got your eye on tickets, you’ll be pleased to hear that the festival has just released an initial lineup of artists set to perform next year.

SXSW 2023 will feature performances from hundreds of acts, including Jane Weaver, Lee Bains, Haru Nemuri, Otoboke Beaver, Julie Doiron, Son Rompe Pera, Thao, Algiers and more. Last year, the festival made its in-person comeback after an online edition in 2021 and Covid-19-induced cancellation.

The 2020 cancellation resulted in a class action lawsuit against SXSW in regard to ticket refunds. SXSW also sued their own insurance company for settlement and legal fees. After much dispute, the festival eventually reached a preliminary settlement.

Last year’s SXSW featured sets from Ezra Furman, Maxo Kream, Aeon Station, Duma, Claire Rousay, Horsegirl, A Giant Dog, Kristin Hersh, Brigid Mae Power, Maria BC, Silver Synthetic, Delta Spirit, and many more.

2023 will also see SXSW travel to Australia for the first time. The expansion marks a new beginning for SXSW as an international event. Set to launch in Sydney next year, the Australian incarnation will run between October 15th-22nd, with venues, performers and speakers yet to be announced.