SXSW will expand to Australia in 2023









It's official: the annual South By Southwest Festival will travel to Australia in 2023. The expansion marks a new beginning for SXSW as an international event. Launched back in 1987, SXSW is today one of the biggest music festivals of the year, running from March 11th – 20th in 2022.

Since the beginning, the city of Austin, Texas, has been synonymous with SXSW. However, in recent years, the team behind the event has held spin-off festivals in other American states, including North By Northwest (NXNW) in Portland, North By Northeast (NXNE) in Toronto, and West By Southwest (WXSW) in Tucson.

Now, SXSW has decided to cross the open water and travel to Australia for the first time, marking the first iteration of the festival outside of the US and Canada. Set to launch in Sydney next year, the Australian incarnation will run between October 15th-22nd, with venues, performers and speakers yet to be announced.

Like the Austin festival, Sydney’s SXSW will feature a broad array of live music, film, gaming and technology events. Across eight days in October, the event will put on artist showcases, film screenings, gaming sessions, and more. That’s not to mention the panel summits, networking events, and keynote speeches.

Dean Ormston, APRA AMCOS chief executive, discussed the new event in a recent statement, naming SXSW Sydney: “The injection that Australia’s burgeoning music industry needs as global markets seek more of our locally produced music. Having SXSW hosted in Sydney is an incredible vote of confidence in local music creators. Whether it’s stadium concerts, festivals, on-screen, or in the next generation of digital games, Australian music is already travelling the globe as one of our great exports.”

He continued: “If Australia is going to realise its goal to be one of the world’s great music markets, we must invest in a new generation of entrepreneurial and culturally and digitally literate creative music producers and artists.”

