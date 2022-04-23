The surprising celebrity that left Stevie Nicks starstruck









Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has been hanging around in illustrious circles for the majority of her life, and it takes a lot to make an icon of her stature feel starstruck. Nicks has met most people of note that there is to meet, but there is one surprising public figure that made Nicks feel like a nervous wreck.

Unsurprisingly, it’s not a fellow musician who left her agog, but somebody from a completely different field. Once you’ve been the singer with Fleetwood Mac for over four decades, musical artists tend to lose their allure. However, famous faces from other walks of life still have a mystique attached to them.

Nicks has grown familiar with fans losing their mind around her for most of her adult life, and one would assume that she’d be unable to fall into total fangirl mode.

Nicks couldn’t have gone down a more different route with her answer when she spoke to People in 2019. Fleetwood Mac concerts are like catnip for celebrities, and through this, she’s been able to meet everyone she could have wished for, but, one person left a particularly strong impression on the singer.

If you had a hundred guesses, you likely wouldn’t guess the answer which is remarkably former footballer David Beckham. It isn’t his athletic ability or free-kick against Greece which appealed to Nicks who was blown away by his good looks. “He just oozed handsomeness. Gorgeousness, you know?” she told the publication. “I just stood there, like, ‘Is this real? Maybe it’s a dream.’ Anyway, he was super nice and really sweet.”

Beckham had attended a Fleetwood Mac concert in San Francisco and was equally starstruck by meeting Nicks as she was being graced by his presence. After the performance, he took to Instagram to share photographs from backstage with the band which he captioned: “What a night in San Fran seeing Fleetwood Mac ❤️Stevie Nicks ❤️.”

Nicks has met everybody from the celebrity world there is to meet, and it’s a strong compliment from her to say that Beckham is the only person to have left such an intense impression that she felt starstruck — even if it’s a random admission to make.