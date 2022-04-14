Stevie Nicks named her "favourite person to sing with"









Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has played with hundreds of illustrious names from within the music business throughout her vast and deeply impressive career. However, for Nicks, one person lives long in the memory, and it’s a surprising admission.

Nicks’ career has always been built around the concept of collaboration. Before Fleetwood Mac, she was one half of Buckingham Nicks after she met Lindsay Buckingham during their time at university. From that moment, she decided to shelve her plans to become an English teacher in order to pursue her dreams as part of the duo and, from that moment on, Stevie Nicks never looked back.

Eventually, Buckingham Nicks secured a deal with Polydor Records, but their eponymous debut failed to be a hit with the general public. For a time, it seemed as though Nicks would be forced to give up on her ambitions, but one timely phone call from Mick Fleetwood would change the direction of her career forever.

Of course, nothing could prepare her for what was about to happen, and Rumours took Stevie Nicks and the band to heights of superstardom that she couldn’t have envisaged. The album – and its subsequent success – allowed Nicks to work with everybody under the sun, from B.B. King to Tom Petty and even today’s contemporary artists such as Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.

Surprisingly, none of the aforementioned names takes the prize of being Nicks’ favourite, instead, that award goes to Natalie Maines from The Chicks (The Dixie Chicks). The paths of the two artists first crossed in 2002 when The Chicks covered Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Landslide’, and they eventually had the chance to perform it together, which was an unforgettable moment for Nicks.

“Natalie Maines is my favourite person to sing with, ever,” Nicks told Oprah Winfrey. “I could happily be a part of the Dixie Chicks. Even though they’re billed as country artists, they’re very rock ‘n’ roll.”

The Chicks’ version of ‘Landslide’ became a monumental success for the group and later went platinum. Maines said she was attracted to the song because she was the same age as Nicks was when she originally recorded the track.

Nicks, meanwhile, loved the cover and even interviewed The Chicks following their version of ‘Landslide’. She commented: “I love it and since I got to go to Las Vegas and actually sing it with the girls, that was such a treat for me. I think we ended up in a four-part harmony. You know, I remember sitting in some house in Colorado in like 1973, with a beautiful view in someone’s big beautiful home where I had gone to dinner or something”.

Adding: “I took my guitar and I went into this beautiful room and I sat and I wrote ‘Landslide.’ I can remember it and seeing it through my eyes when I was, gosh, in my early 20s and then through my eyes all the way up until now — and through you guys’ eyes. It’s really quite an amazing metamorphosis for this song from generation to generation to generation and I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

The occasion the singer is referring to is VH1 Divas Las Vegas in 2002, a time when they shared the stage and created a memory equally as precious to the ethereal Nicks as it was to The Chicks. Furthermore, the Fleetwood Mac singer’s superlative comments to Oprah about Maines being “her favourite person to sing with” arrived six years after the performance, which shows how significant this moment in Vegas was for her.

