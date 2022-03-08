Superorganism announce new album 'World Wide Pop' and share new song ‘Teenager’









London group Superorganism have announced their second studio album World Wide Pop along with the release of a brand new video for their track, ‘Teenager’.

The group are set to release the follow-up to their 2018 self-titled debut album on July 15th via Domino. You can pre-order the record here.

‘Teenager’ was released yesterday (March 7th). The single was produced by Stuart Price, who has previously worked with pop royalty in the likes of Madonna, The Killers and Pet Shop Boys. The track features Superorganism’s friends and former tour mates CHAI and Pi Ja Ma.

The music video produced to accompany the track was directed by AEVA and stars comedian Brian Jordan Alverez (Will and Grace). The brand new album will also feature collaborations with Stephen Malkmus, Dylan Cartlidge as well as the Japanese musician and actor Gen Hoshino.

The 13-song World Wide Pop includes the songs ‘Black Hole Baby’, ‘On & On’, ‘Put Down Your Phone’, ‘Don’t Let The Colony Collapse’ and ‘Everything Falls Apart’. The album will be showcased live on a UK headline tour this autumn which is set to conclude with a show at Scala in London on September 21st. Subsequent dates will then take place across Europe and North America.

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates will go up on general sale on Thursday, March 17th at 10am GMT and can be purchased here. The pre-sale can also be accessed at the same time on Monday, March 14th by pre-ordering the new album.

Superorganism’s 2022 UK tour dates are as follows:

September:

16th – Chalk, Brighton

17th – Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds

18th – SWG3 Warehouse, Glasgow

20th – Gorilla, Manchester

21st – Scala, London

Stream the brilliantly strange official video for the brand new single ‘Teenager’ below.