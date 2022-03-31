Superorganism drop 'It's Raining' featuring Stephen Malkmus and Dylan Cartlidge









Superorganism feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge - 'It's Raining' 8.4

London electropop icons Superorganism are back with another cut from their upcoming album World Wide Pop. Entitled ‘It’s Raining’, the new single is an off-kilter masterpiece, featuring their best chorus yet, as well as incredible verses from UK rapper Dylan Cartlidge and Pavement frontman, Stephen Malkmus.

‘It’s Raining’ is simply brilliant. It’s a hip-hop track as much as it is a pop number, taking many cues from the classic days when G-funk was in the supremacy. As well as this, you can clearly hear the influence of the OutKast as well as producers such as SOPHIE, imbuing the track with defiant energy.

A colourful piece, although the song is about rain, it has you excited for summer, as it is sure to be a staple of parties and dancefloors worldwide. There’s also a hazy Scott Walker sample at the centre of the song, which is a stroke of genius.

To accompany the single comes the animated music video directed by AEVA, with illustrations by Risa Kazama, with a set of metamorphosing raindrops sliding along the window of the train, where see some of the musicians hanging out.

In a statement, Superorganism explained the origins of the swaggering new track. They said: “We’ve been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange almost broken-sounding hip hop track.”

They continued: “We’d done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he’d like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the North of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

World Wide Pop is set for release on July 15th via Domino. You can pre-order it here. In September, Superorganism are set to embark on a world tour, so don’t miss the opportunity to catch them, as it is certain that they’re about to blow up in the mainstream.

Listen to ‘It’s Raining’ below.