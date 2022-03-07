Super Furry Animals release their first-ever recording with Rhys Ifans









Welsh band Super Furry Animals have shared the first-ever song that they recorded with former frontman and now-iconic actor, Rhys Ifans.

The newly unveiled song, entitled ‘Of No Fixed Identity’, contains flecks of The Stone Roses and The Brian Jonestown Massacre. It’s a trippy number, featuring some wet sounding synths and lots of effects, making the band sound as if they’re underwater. The group have been sitting on the stellar track for nearly 30 years, but we’re glad it’s finally seen the light of day.

It is a little-known fact that Ifans fronted the Welsh band before Gruff Rhys took the helm. The track was recorded during the band’s first recording session at Gorwel Owen’s studio on Ynys Môn in summer 1993 and is the first one they ever laid down. Listening from the future, it’s an indicator of where the band would head over the next few years, with Ifans or not.

In a statement, the band explained: “Our first, ever recorded work is out, in part an exploration of the past and in part a criticism of the present and a future where corporate interests are prioritised ahead of health, wellbeing and the natural world.”

They said: “Please download the track, support the cause and rediscover the considerable singing talents of Mr Rhys Ifans.”

The band are donating a cut of the profits to the ‘Save The Severn’ campaign. The band made headlines back in February when they called for the Marine Management Organisation to revoke their licence to EDF. It has been claimed that the energy giant has dumped nuclear mud in the Severn Estuary.

In 2018, a group of environmental activists took EDF to court to stop 300,000 tonnes of what was thought to be nuclear mud from a Somerset power plant from being disposed of outside of Cardiff. Now, the Welsh rockers have resumed the fight.

In a press release, the band appended that the ‘Save The Severn’ campaign was “aiming to halt the reckless dumping of sediment from the site of discharges from a nuclear power station into a Marine Protected Area.”

They concluded: “A percentage of the proceeds [of their Bandcamp song] will go towards funding the campaign group’s judicial review hearing versus the Marine Management Organisation and energy giants EDF.”

Download ‘Of No Fixed Identity’ here and listen to the track below.