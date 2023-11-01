Sundance Film Festival to honour Christopher Nolan at opening night gala

Sundance Film Festival has revealed plans to celebrate the careers of Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Maite Alberdi during the opening night gala on January 18th, 2024.

Oppenheimer director Nolan is set to be the recipient of the inaugural ‘Sundance Institute Trailblazer Award’. Meanwhile, Song, who made her full-length directorial debut earlier this year with Past Lives, will be handed the ‘Vanguard Award’ along with Alberdi, who helmed The Eternal Memory. Both ‘Vanguard Award’ winners premiered their movies at Sundance in 2023.

For Nolan, Sundance has been a festival close to his heart since he premiered Memento in 2001. In a statement, he explains: “Presenting Memento at the Sundance Film Festival marked a pivotal moment in my career. This award is a full-circle moment and testament to the extraordinary influence of independent filmmaking.”

On winning the ‘Vanguard Award’, Song says: “Sundance is where I showed my very first film for the very first time, and I will never forget the experience — pacing around the green room at the Eccles, waiting to introduce the film to the world, meeting the audience afterward, being there together with everyone who made the movie with me.”

“Sundance is the place that launched my career as a filmmaker: it’s a home for Past Lives — and a home for me — in the deepest way,” she adds.

Sundance Film Festival is set to be held in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The event will run from January 18th to 28th.

Later this month, Nolan is also set to be officially honoured by the Federation of American Scientists for his recent movie success with Oppenheimer at an event in Washington DC.

“Nolan’s film depicts the scientists who formed FAS in the fall of 1945 as the ‘Federation of Atomic Scientists’ to communicate the dangers of nuclear weapons to the public. We continue to pursue their vision of a safer world, especially as current events remind us that those dangers are real and resurgent,” FAS CEO Daniel Correa said in a press statement.