Christopher Nolan movie ‘Oppenheimer’ celebrated by the Federation of American Scientists









Revered British filmmaker Christopher Nolan is to be officially honoured by the Federation of American Scientists for his recent movie success with Oppenheimer, a biopic following the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Next month, Washington DC will host an awards ceremony to celebrate scientists, policymakers, and cultural influencers for their significant contributions to science and technology advancement.

“Nolan’s film depicts the scientists who formed FAS in the fall of 1945 as the ‘Federation of Atomic Scientists’ to communicate the dangers of nuclear weapons to the public. We continue to pursue their vision of a safer world, especially as current events remind us that those dangers are real and resurgent,” FAS CEO Daniel Correa said in a press statement.

Reacting to his Public Service Award, Nolan told Deadline, “I am especially honoured to be recognised by the Federation of American Scientists, a body formed to give scientists a voice in policy making during the very period we attempt to portray in Oppenheimer.”

Alongside Nolan, senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Todd Young (R-IN) will also receive recognition for their pivotal roles in Congress, ensuring the establishment of the CHIPS & Science Act.

“FAS also believes that science, technology, and innovation have vast potential to solve the biggest challenges of our time. To that end, we’re also recognising Senators Schumer and Young because the CHIPS & Science Act represents a historic investment in this country’s future. It is an honour to present these awards to director Nolan and Senators Schumer and Young,” Correa added.

These distinguished honorees join a list of past FAS award recipients, which includes renowned figures including Ted Kennedy, Sam Nunn, Richard Lugar, Henry Kissinger, George Schultz, William Perry, Carl Sagan, Ruth Adams, and Sally Lilienthal.