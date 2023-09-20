Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley shares health update after being discharged from hospital









Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley has shared a health update after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

The frontman’s wife, model Ariana Cooper Whibley, announced the news of her husband’s ill health on social media last week. His condition took a turn for the worse on the day the pair were due to be in Chicago celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary.

At the time, Ariana revealed her husband would stay in hospital for some time due to a risk of heart failure. However, she has now shared a positive update, saying Deryck has been discharged: “I’m very happy to give this update. Deryck was discharged after responding so well to his treatments. He is now under the care of his mother who is a registered nurse and myself.”

On September 19th, Whibley himself posted a message on Sum 41’s social media channels to inform fans of his health status and thank them for offering “so much love and support”.

“Although I’m not out of the woods yet and have been told to be prepared for a bit of roller coaster sickness over the next couple of weeks, I’m staying positive and doing my best to get through all of this,” he said

The musician continued: “I’m still bed ridden, having a hard time breathing, tight chest pains and some pretty wild fever dreams, that I guess are keeping this whole thing somewhat entertaining. I’m in the best hands and am on the right medicine.”

The singer also maintained he plans to be at his “absolute best” for Sum 41’s performance at Las Vegas’ When We Were Young festival in October. “That’s my goal,” he concluded. “Thank you, so much love Deryck.”

