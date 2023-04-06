Suicide’s ‘A Way Of Life’ to receive 35th anniversary reissue









A Way Of Life, the 1988 album by Suicide, the New York duo comprised of vocalist Alan Vega and instrumentalist Martin Rev, is getting a reissue for its 35th anniversary.

The album has been remastered for the new and updated release. It will be available on transparent blue vinyl, CD and a variety of digital formats. The latest version also comes with previously unheard bonus tracks, all of which were discovered by The Vacant Lots member Jared Artaud when he was exploring the record vaults of Suicide’s late frontman, Alan Vega.

A Way Of Life arrived eleven years after Suicide released their influential self-titled debut. Their third album features fan favourites such as ‘Surrender’, ‘Dominic Christ’ and ‘Jukebox Baby 96’. It was produced by both band members alongside The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek. Chapter 22 Records first distributed the album before it received wider global distribution through Wax Trax! Records the following year.

The 35th-anniversary edition of A Way Of Life will be released on May 26th this year via Mute/BMG. Listen to the previously unreleased version of Suicide’s live cover of Bruce Springsteen’s 1985 song ‘Born In The USA’ below.