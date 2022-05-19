Suede appear to tease unknown track









English rock legends Suede have shared a short montage of clips from the singles of 1996’s Coming Up, finishing with a short burst of what seems to be an unheard song.

The clip, which clocks in at under a minute, strings together snippets from ‘Trash’, ‘Beautiful Ones‘ and ‘Saturday Night’ before the screen gets interrupted and a couple of seconds of this unknown track is played. At this point, it is unclear whether the song is new or an unreleased one from the past.

The band are currently in the middle of touring Coming Up across Europe, and they are scheduled to perform at Barcelona’s Razzmatazz tonight before they take to the stage at the Tomavistas festival in Madrid tomorrow. This weekend will see them perform in Luxembourg and then Belgium.

The band have been busy lately. Recently, they released a photo journal entitled So Young: Suede 1991-1993. The work was put together by drummer Simon Gilbert who documented his arrival in the band from 1991 to 1993, when the band’s debut album hit number one on the charts.

Of the project, Gilbert said: “So Young is the book that’s been in my head for over 30 years. When I was getting into music I was more interested in seeing bands away from the bright lights of Top of the Pops. Photos of the Pistols in the pub or The Clash at a checkpoint in Belfast fascinated me, and filled me with visions of what it was actually like to be in a band.”

Elsewhere, Suede have called on their fans to submit voice records for their new album, complete with a list of instructions on what exactly to do. They explained: “Everything you send in will be gratefully received. If you can do two or even three recordings, that would be even better”.

See the clip, below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.