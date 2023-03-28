‘Succession’ star Matthew Macfadyen joins ‘Deadpool 3’ cast









After working on HBO’s Succession, Matthew Macfadyen has joined the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie Deadpool 3. In addition to joining the Marvel team, Macfadyen’s role on Succession is coming to an end, wrapping up what will be their final season this year.

Ryan Reynolds is returning as the titular ‘Merc with a mouth’, and had previously announced that Hugh Jackman would be joining the cast, reprising his role as Wolverine. While The Crown‘s Emma Corrin has been added to the cast, it has not yet been announced what Macfadyen’s role will be in the film.

The film is set to be directed by Shawn Levy, who had previously worked on several episodes of the Netflix series Stranger Things. Levy will also serve producer for the film with Reynolds and Marvel mainstay Kevin Feige. This is the first time that Marvel Studios will be working with Deadpool ever since Fox was bought out by Disney.

Outside of the Marvel world, Macfadyen had been recognised for his role as Tom in Succession, which earned him a BAFTA award and an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor. Macfadyen is also starring opposite Nicole Kidman in the upcoming film Holland, Michigan. Deadpool 3 is set to hit theatres on November 8th, 2024.