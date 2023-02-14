Emma Corrin joins the cast of Marvel’s highly-anticipated ‘Deadpool 3’









It seems as though Emma Corrin’s career is only heading upward as it has been announced that they will join the cast of the highly-anticipated Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds. The actor is best known for portraying Lady Diana Spencer on Netflix’s The Crown, earning them a Golden Globe Award for their performance. They starred in several successful period dramas last year, including Lady Chatterley’s Lover and My Policeman alongside Harry Styles.

Now, they’ll be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Deadpool 3, which follows the announcement that Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in the film. The news of Corrin’s involvement was reported exclusively by Deadline, who maintain that “exact details behind the character are unknown at this time other then it being the villain role.”

Shawn Levy, director of the Night at the Museum franchise and the primary producer of Stranger Things, will be in charge of Deadpool 3, with Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese returning to write the screenplay. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin have written a previous draft.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will be involved with the film’s production, marking the first instalment in the franchise where Marvel Studios will work closely with Reynolds, who is co-producing the film, and the Deadpool team.

Corrin has been in high demand at Marvel for quite some time, although they’ve only just found time in their busy schedule to commit to the opportunity, which will undoubtedly be a lucrative endeavour. With only a small list of film credits, this will be Corrin’s biggest role to date. The actor is also signed on to star in Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, joining Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, and Willem Dafoe.

Whereas Nosferatu has no official release date yet, Reynolds has teased that Deadpool 3 is set for release on September 6th, 2024, making it the first entry in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe: Phase Six series.