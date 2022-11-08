'Succession' star Jeremy Strong rejected the role of 'Captain America'









Most Marvel fans immediately associate Hollywood star Chris Evans with the hyper-patriotic image of Captain America. However, Evans did not know that his friend Jeremy Strong was considered to play the part of a pre-transformation Steve Rogers.

In recent years, Strong has become a household name due to the incredible popularity of the hit HBO show Succession. He is flawless as Kendall Roy, the spoilt, entitled heir of a media dynasty that is ruthlessly ruled by his unforgiving father, Logan (played by Brian Cox).

During a conversation with The Sunday Times, Strong said: “They told me there was a top-secret film about Captain America. They needed someone to play Captain America’s young body, before he turns into a superhero. They said they needed a transformational actor and would use CGI to put the actual actor’s face and voice over my own.”

Strong added: “I was broke. I needed money. I considered it. But that’s my story of LA. It was just never going to happen for me here. It didn’t feel like what I had to offer was valued. And the next day, I went back to New York and did a play about a veteran from Afghanistan in a wheelchair during the blackout of 2003.”

When asked about Strong’s revelation about the casting of Steve Rogers, Chris Evans claimed he had no idea. The actor added: “It just goes to show the industry is so unpredictable. But I’m so happy things worked out, because I don’t think there was ever plan B for Jeremy.”

