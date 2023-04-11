‘Succession’ director on the series’ most shocking episode









Mark Mylod, the director of the recent Succession episode ‘Connor’s Wedding’, recently spoke about the most shocking episode in the series. (Spoiler Warning) As fans of Succession will know, season four of the show has always had the potential of Logan Roy eventually passing away with grave health concerns constantly looming overhead.

Mylod told Variety that Logan’s death in episode three was in the pipeline for quite a while. “It was way back when we were doing Season 3 — I think we were in pre-production for Season 3,” he said.

“That’s when he first told me about this idea,” he continued. “That it should happen early in the season in an episode slot that you would not necessarily expect, and this idea of actually creating, hopefully, great drama out of mundanity — you know, the inconvenience of it all. Which just seemed wonderful to me.”

However, the was caution among the show’s executives about killing off Logan’s character. “But there was a lot of trepidation,” Mylod added. “Brian is an incredible actor, and this is an incredibly powerful character in modern television drama. Not to over-aggrandize ourselves, but he’s got a lot of heft. So it’s a huge and scary choice to actually kill off that character.”

As for the way Logan finally dies (off-screen), Mylod noted, “I’m sure when Jesse was imagining it, he went through a number of scenarios. But once it landed on this idea of the inconvenience of it — the lack of drama, if you like — it just felt so real. With a sudden death in the modern age, it’s a phone call or a text, or even an email. It isn’t a Shakespearean death scene.”