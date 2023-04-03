Kieran Culkin picks the most evil ‘Succession’ character









After his years working on the comedy-drama Succession, Kieran Culkin has picked who he thinks is the most despicable character on the show. The series follows the Roy family who are fighting for control of their company WayStar RoyCo as the family patriarch, Logan, grows more unhealthy. Kulkin stars as the irreverent Roman.

When ranking the characters on the show in terms of morality, Kulkin put the eldest son Connor (played by Alan Ruck) as the worst of the children, bringing up his relationship with Willa. Kulkin went on to say how unpredictable Connor can be on the show, going on to say, “He purchased a person and put her there, I’m not going to say against her will. He built a lovely golden cage for her. She feels trapped and he knows it, and then he says ‘I’ll try to make your dreams come true’. It’s actually terrifying”.

When talking about taking on the role of Roman, Kulkin also mentioned having the right idea of how to play the character during the pilot episode, saying, “I read on and I saw Roman walk in the room. I made one choice at the start of the pilot which was ‘Oh, so this guy feels like he never has to suffer any consequences, so that was the only thing I kind of knew about him”.

Succession airs on HBO and is nearing the end of the final season, with the last episode set for release on April 23rd.