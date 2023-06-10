Stunt accident on ‘Gladiator 2’ set leaves crew injured









Some of the crew members currently working on the set of Gladiator 2 were injured in Morocco on June 7th after a stunt sequence was filmed and went drastically wrong.

Six people from the Ridley Scott sequel crew needed to be treated by medical staff, and four of them are currently in hospital. Each of the injured parties were treated for burns after an incident occurred near the end of the production day.

Paramount Pictures are the studio behind the movie, and a spokesperson released a statement on the incident. “While filming a planned stunt sequence on the set of the ‘Gladiator’ sequel, an accident occurred during which several crew members experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” they said.

The spokesperson added: “The safety and full medical services teams on-site were able to act quickly so that those who were impacted immediately received the necessary care. They are all in stable condition and continue to receive treatment.”

The film is, of course, the sequel to the 2000 Ridley Scott film starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix. This time around, the cast will be comprised of Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen.

The Paramount spokesperson also noted: “The well-being of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us, and we have strict health and safety procedures in place on all our productions. We will continue monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions as we resume production.”

Watch the trailer for Scott’s original 2000 trailer below.